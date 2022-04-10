T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $132.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

