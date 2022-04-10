T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $26,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW stock opened at $146.15 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.07 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.89.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.59%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.