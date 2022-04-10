T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Shares Down 0.4%

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.64 and last traded at $26.64. 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.96% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

