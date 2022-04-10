Taglich Brothers Comments on KULR Technology Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of KULR Technology Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for KULR Technology Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KULR Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

KULR Technology Group stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. KULR Technology Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $218.11 million, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57.

In other news, COO Terry Keith Cochran sold 90,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $202,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in KULR Technology Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

