Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Talis Biomedical Corporation engaged in developing and commercializing products for infectious diseases at the point-of-care. The company involved in developing the Talis One platform, a compact, sample-to-answer, cloud-enabled, molecular diagnostic platform. Talis Biomedical Corporation is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Talis Biomedical from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Talis Biomedical from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLIS opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. Talis Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.02. Talis Biomedical had a negative net margin of 2,343.90% and a negative return on equity of 67.21%. Equities analysts expect that Talis Biomedical will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Talis Biomedical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

