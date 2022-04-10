Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Talos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.59.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,759,000 after acquiring an additional 528,762 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Talos Energy by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,256,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,912,000 after acquiring an additional 629,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Talos Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,174,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,342 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $12,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

