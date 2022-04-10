Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of Tantech stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. Tantech has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $15.70.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Tantech by 13.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tantech by 7,177.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 179,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.
