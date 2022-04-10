Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.31. Tanzanian Gold shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 795,204 shares.

TRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanzanian Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $84.64 million, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Tanzanian Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:TRX Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Tanzanian Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tanzanian Gold stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Tanzanian Gold as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.

