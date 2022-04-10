Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,496 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,333,147 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $233.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $184.00 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.71.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

