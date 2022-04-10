TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Stock Price Up 26.3%

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 26.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 12,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 609% from the average daily volume of 1,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56.

About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY)

TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following segments: Terminal Operations; Catering Operations; Duty Free Operations; Ground Handling and Bus Operations; and Other. The Terminal Operations segment maintains and manages terminal buildings, the car park and the general aviation terminal.

