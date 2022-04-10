Teck Resources Limited Acquires 100,000 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Stock

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.AGet Rating) insider Teck Resources Limited purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.99 per share, with a total value of C$4,899,287.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,899,287.50.

Teck Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 29th, Teck Resources Limited purchased 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.64 per share, with a total value of C$4,863,987.50.
  • On Friday, March 18th, Teck Resources Limited purchased 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.84 per share, with a total value of C$4,884,075.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 16th, Teck Resources Limited purchased 125,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$46.84 per share, with a total value of C$5,855,125.00.
  • On Monday, March 14th, Teck Resources Limited acquired 200,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,615,175.00.
  • On Friday, March 11th, Teck Resources Limited acquired 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$52.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,264,112.50.

TECK.A stock traded up C$1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$57.00. 3,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of C$28.70 and a 1-year high of C$57.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.74. The company has a market cap of C$30.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

