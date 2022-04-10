Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Stake Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TECK stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.00. 4,744,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,340,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

TECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.42.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

