Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$60.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TECK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.42.

NYSE:TECK opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 5.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

