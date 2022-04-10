Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of TME traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.91. 22,571,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,375,024. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,169,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

