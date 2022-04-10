Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TCBI. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.98.
Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.64. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.75.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
