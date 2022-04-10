Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TCBI. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.98.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.64. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.75.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.31 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

