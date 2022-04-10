Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.41.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.11. 4,504,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,169,569. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.50. The firm has a market cap of $160.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

