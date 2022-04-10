Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,127,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,651,000 after buying an additional 176,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Textron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,019,000 after purchasing an additional 92,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Textron by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,500,000 after purchasing an additional 242,414 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Textron by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,509,000 after purchasing an additional 121,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Textron by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,851,000 after purchasing an additional 117,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.56.

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.29. 1,292,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,505. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average is $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.90 and a 52-week high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.42%.

Textron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.