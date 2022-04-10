TFI International (TSE:TFII) Trading Down 3.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.1% during trading on Friday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America now has a C$118.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$145.00. TFI International traded as low as C$104.49 and last traded at C$106.22. 54,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 318,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$109.57.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on TFI International from C$153.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$134.93.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.95, for a total value of C$3,348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,191,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$561,399,318.45. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,031,850.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.56 billion and a PE ratio of 11.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$128.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$132.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

