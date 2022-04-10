The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,011,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182,636 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Charles Schwab worth $337,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,617,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $148.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $63.46 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.91.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $536,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,601 shares of company stock worth $57,526,286 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

