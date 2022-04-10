The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th.

Community Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Community Financial to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Get Community Financial alerts:

TCFC stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00. The company has a market cap of $224.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.88. Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 32.99%. The company had revenue of $19.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 million. Equities analysts predict that Community Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Financial in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $44,372.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Community Financial by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Community Financial by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Community Financial by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Community Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.