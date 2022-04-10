The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $196.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $202.00.
JAZZ has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.40.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $165.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.32 and a 200-day moving average of $139.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,557,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
