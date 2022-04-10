The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $196.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $202.00.

JAZZ has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.40.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $165.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.32 and a 200-day moving average of $139.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,557,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.