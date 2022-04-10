The Goldman Sachs Group Raises DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target to $11.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $11.09.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 171,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.