The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€57.00” Price Target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($62.64) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ABI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($73.63) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($71.43) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($62.64) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €65.57 ($72.05).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of €82.03 ($90.14) and a 52-week high of €110.10 ($120.99).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

