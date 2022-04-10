The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.10% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $1,305,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $410,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,299 shares of company stock worth $4,868,323. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $152.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.32. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.69 and a 12-month high of $154.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.