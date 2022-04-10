The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. CX Institutional lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $74.13 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.61.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

