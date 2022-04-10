The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 on May 5th

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $16.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:PNC opened at $184.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $170.14 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.08 and its 200 day moving average is $201.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,707,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,352,000 after acquiring an additional 522,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.32.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.