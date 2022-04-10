The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Raised by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,787 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $61.56. 7,604,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,246,245. The company has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.99.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

