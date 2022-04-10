The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Everett Harris & Co. CA’s 9th Largest Position

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231,230 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 2.6% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $190,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS remained flat at $$131.87 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,701,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,126,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $240.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $190.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

