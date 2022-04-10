The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,606 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $33,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS remained flat at $$131.87 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,701,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,126,180. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $190.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

