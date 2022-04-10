The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 14.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 21,259 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,400,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,261,000 after acquiring an additional 140,534 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $34.42 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

