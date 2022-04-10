Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on THR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE THR opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. Thermon Group has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $525.60 million, a PE ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $100.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THR. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 69.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 43.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

