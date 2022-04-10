TheStreet Upgrades HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HQY. Raymond James downgraded HealthEquity from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthEquity from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.07.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $67.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average is $56.95. HealthEquity has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.