Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 100,000 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 18,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $267,300.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 24,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $354,240.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $1,490,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 30,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 79,200 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,098,504.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $209,850.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $876,600.00.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $616.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,658,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,119,000 after buying an additional 53,198 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 57,132 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG (Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.