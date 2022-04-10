Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Sees Large Volume Increase on Insider Buying Activity

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following insider buying activity. Approximately 21,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,130,008 shares.The stock last traded at $81.69 and had previously closed at $79.43.

Specifically, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.40%.

Thor Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth about $3,623,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.