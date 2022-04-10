ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives $20.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDUP. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 580,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $748.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $31.86.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.80 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.78%. ThredUp’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 13,156 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $98,801.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,675,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in ThredUp in the third quarter worth approximately $64,309,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in ThredUp in the third quarter worth approximately $57,893,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in ThredUp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,344,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 710.2% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,134,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,306,000 after buying an additional 1,871,375 shares during the period. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

