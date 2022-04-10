ThredUp (TDUP) & The Competition Financial Contrast

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ThredUp to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ThredUp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 2 11 0 2.85 ThredUp Competitors 287 1252 3356 63 2.64

ThredUp presently has a consensus target price of $20.08, indicating a potential upside of 164.95%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 39.99%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -25.09% -24.78% -14.60% ThredUp Competitors -8.24% -24.41% -3.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.5% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ThredUp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $251.79 million -$63.18 million -5.66 ThredUp Competitors $15.72 billion $855.51 million -9.16

ThredUp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp. ThredUp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ThredUp rivals beat ThredUp on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

ThredUp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

