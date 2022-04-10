Timothy P. Walbert Sells 25,000 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total transaction of $2,809,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HZNP stock opened at $113.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $83.42 and a 12 month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

