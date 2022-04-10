TopBidder Trading 11% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BID)

TopBidder (BID) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. One TopBidder coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001089 BTC on major exchanges. TopBidder has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and $115,751.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TopBidder has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00036627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00107042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TopBidder (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TopBidder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TopBidder using one of the exchanges listed above.

