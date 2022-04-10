Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives C$122.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$122.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

TSE TIH opened at C$119.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$110.80. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$96.31 and a 12-month high of C$120.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 4.9300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.00%.

In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.75, for a total transaction of C$1,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$235,462.50. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.25, for a total value of C$465,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,336,875. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,300 shares of company stock worth $3,138,100.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

