Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$104.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

NYSE:TD opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

