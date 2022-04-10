TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

TTE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC cut shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.86.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Shares of TTE opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.70.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $167,974,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $115,239,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.