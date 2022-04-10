Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Down to $174.49

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $174.49, but opened at $170.00. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $169.99, with a volume of 1,073 shares changing hands.

TM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $238.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.28.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $68.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.26 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,962,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,481,000 after buying an additional 162,702 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,130,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,440,000 after buying an additional 49,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,270,000 after purchasing an additional 108,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 606,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,450,000 after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

