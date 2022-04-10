Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $41,000 Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,905 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Transocean by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,184 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 22,921 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 942,492 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 28,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,165 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.45. 10,998,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,046,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.08.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

