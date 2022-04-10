Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 32,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,808,654.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,685 shares of company stock valued at $21,959,848 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

Shares of KR stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,511,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

