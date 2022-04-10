Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 34 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,396,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $28.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,668. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.62 and its 200 day moving average is $513.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.81.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.10.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

