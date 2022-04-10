Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COOK. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Traeger from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth about $516,826,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $90,296,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $24,729,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $24,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Traeger stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Traeger has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

