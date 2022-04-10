Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Receives $31.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Traton from €30.00 ($32.97) to €24.50 ($26.92) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Traton from €35.00 ($38.46) to €33.00 ($36.26) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup downgraded Traton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

TRATF traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88. Traton has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

