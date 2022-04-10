Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives $25.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

TPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.51. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 44,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

