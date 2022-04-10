Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives $25.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.
TPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.51. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 44,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tri Pointe Homes (Get Rating)
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.