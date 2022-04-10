Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $14,689,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,174,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 349,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $123.37 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.